McLean County COVID positivity rate at 4.3%

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's seven-day test positivity rate has dipped to nearly 4%, the Health Department reported Monday.
Through Jan. 31, that total is now at 4.3%, as the number of confirmed cases in the county rose to 13,851 after 83 new cases were confirmed since Friday. More than 215,800 tests have been completed so far, for an overall positivity rate of 6.4% percent.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases the state has confirmed to 1,128,613 since the pandemic's onset. Sixteen additional deaths were also announced by IDPH; the McLean County Health Department did not report any additional deaths Monday.
Twenty-one McLean County residents are hospitalized with the virus; county hospitals report a total of 32 hospitalized people in all county hospitals. Eighty-five percent of all available beds in the county are filled; 64 percent of ICU beds are in-use.
As of Monday, seven of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions – Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 – had moved into Phase 4 restrictions, meaning indoor dining and competitive high school sports are allowed in those regions. Region 10, which includes suburban Cook County, is expected to join them Tuesday if all trends continue in the region, according to the state.
Regions 8 and 9, which include Kane and DuPage counties and Lake and McHenry counties respectively, remained in Tier 1 restrictions as of Monday, meaning indoor dining was allowed in a limited capacity. Both saw their first day of positivity rates at 6.5 percent or below – a metric that would allow them to move to phase four in two more days if they meet the three consecutive day threshold.
Region 4 in the Metro East area on the St. Louis border remained in Tier 2, which does not allow for indoor dining or drinking, because it did not have more than 20 percent of hospital beds available.
Vaccine update
Nearly 15,000 vaccines have been distributed to-date in McLean County, although appointments for upcoming vaccination clinics continue to be scarce.
MCHD reported Monday that more than 14,500 doses have been given so far.
The number of vaccines given out statewide dropped sharply Sunday, which IDPH said was due to stormy winter weather. Just more than 14,420 doses were given after several record days of pushing more than 50,000 vaccinations a day, including a separate, Saturday record of 36,851 doses.