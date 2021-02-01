McLean County COVID positivity rate at 4.3%

Regions 8 and 9, which include Kane and DuPage counties and Lake and McHenry counties respectively, remained in Tier 1 restrictions as of Monday, meaning indoor dining was allowed in a limited capacity. Both saw their first day of positivity rates at 6.5 percent or below – a metric that would allow them to move to phase four in two more days if they meet the three consecutive day threshold.

Region 4 in the Metro East area on the St. Louis border remained in Tier 2, which does not allow for indoor dining or drinking, because it did not have more than 20 percent of hospital beds available.

Vaccine update

Nearly 15,000 vaccines have been distributed to-date in McLean County, although appointments for upcoming vaccination clinics continue to be scarce.

MCHD reported Monday that more than 14,500 doses have been given so far.

The number of vaccines given out statewide dropped sharply Sunday, which IDPH said was due to stormy winter weather. Just more than 14,420 doses were given after several record days of pushing more than 50,000 vaccinations a day, including a separate, Saturday record of 36,851 doses.

