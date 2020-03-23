McLean County dentists triaging patients, sharing supplies with hospitals as coronavirus spreads

Advocate has updated its PPE standards to help conserve supplies, which includes reusing certain supplies in line with CDC guidance, Kannaday said.

"We have the necessary supplies for now, but this is relative to the demand, which we know will increase significantly," Kannaday said. "We continue to encourage people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who has it, to stay home and call their doctor or our 24-hour hotline at 866-443-2584."

Many McLean County dental and oral surgery offices began treating only urgent and emergent cases effective March 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19 and preserve PPE, Van Scoyoc said.

The McLean County Dental Society COVID-19 Action Plan details which patients to treat in dental and oral surgeons' offices and how to treat them to limit virus spread. Patients in need of care who can't be taken care of by private-practice dentists will be referred to the health department.

Meanwhile, PPE is being shared with the hospitals, Van Scoyoc said.