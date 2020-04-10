McLean County Health Department agrees to release 'minimal' COVID information to first responders; number of cases up to 75

"Are we at our peak yet?" she said. "It's too soon to tell."

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed three additional cases in that county. A man in his 40s and two men in their 70s are recovering in isolation, that county's health department said.

Twenty LaSalle County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 68 additional deaths. As of Friday, statewide, 17,887 people have had the virus and 596 have died.

Regarding the sharing of case information in McLean County, McKnight did not say what information would be shared with Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (Metcom) and city of Bloomington dispatch center, but it will not include names and dates of birth.

"It's the minimal amount of information," McKnight said.