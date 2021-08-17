McLean County health officials seeking input on local health needs

BLOOMINGTON — What's the biggest health crisis in McLean County?

Local health officials want input from residents via the community health needs assessment available now until Sept. 17.

The survey is administered by the McLean County Health Department, Chestnut Health Centers, Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers once every three years.

This year's survey will be the third one administered jointly among all healthcare partners, a practice that started in 2016. It's offered in both Spanish and English online and in-person at the following locations:

Chestnut Family Health Center, 702 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington

Chestnut Health Systems, 1003 Martin Luther King Drive, Bloomington

McLean County Health Department, 200 West Front St., Room 304 or WIC Clinic, Bloomington

Answers to the survey are kept anonymous and are used by health officials to compile an action plan aimed at improving the county's public health.

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said that while the survey's goal remains unchanged, some questions underwent a bit of tweaking.

In one question about healthcare access, Manko said, "fear of discrimination" and "lack of trust" were added to the multiple-choice answers and the section requesting gender identification now includes a "nonbinary/Transgender" option.

"It is essentially the same, just a bit longer with a few new questions," she said.

Manko noted that even with the added questions, the survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete — and the community health plan benefits from as many people weighing in as possible

"The Community Health Survey is an important tool we use to ensure our services are meeting the needs of the community," COO and general counsel to Chestnut Health Systems Puneet Leekha said in a statement to The Pantagraph. "We encourage everyone in McLean County to not only complete the survey but encourages others to do the same so we can get a more accurate picture of how we can tailor our programming to suit the needs of our community."

Among the areas of greatest need in 2019, when the last survey was taken, were behavioral health, access to healthcare in general and community health and fitness, according to the the 2020-2022.

Once the survey answers are collected, a group of 60 or so stakeholders that comprise the McLean County Community Health Council will draft a report detailing how the areas of need will be addressed. Members of the council represent State Farm, local school districts, police and fire officials, as well as community-based organizations.

That report will be subject to board approval from the MCHD's board of health, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and Chestnut Health Systems' board of directors and Carle BroMenn Medical Center's governing council.

