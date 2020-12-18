McLean County health workers get COVID vaccination

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday said some frontline health care workers were given COVID-19 vaccinations.
The state had said vaccinations would be given to health care workers and long-term care residents in counties with the top 50 fatality rates in Illinois.
"McLean County was not on the list of 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates per capita, but when local public health officials were contacted about the possibility of receiving a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county on the list the answer was, of course, yes," the health department said in a statement.
Illinois on Tuesday received the first shipment of vaccines. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced at his daily briefing on the pandemic on Friday that the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine approved by the federal government has been administered to 17,000 health care workers in Illinois.
The McLean County statement said the health department "has been anticipating the arrival of vaccine, and planning with OSF Health Care St. Joseph Medical Center and Carle BroMenn Medical Center for the inevitable first shipments for several weeks."
“Today is a historic moment in public health to be celebrated,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator of McLean County Health Department, in the statement. “We were not initially expecting to get vaccine with the first shipment, but we also know that where we are located geographically, our hospitals provide care for several of the counties that were on the list.”
The first case of COVID-19 in McLean County was reported nine months ago. The total as of Friday was 10,538 cases and 85 deaths.
“We’re excited to be receiving some of McLean County’s first supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center. “This arrival marks a very important step in the fight against COVID-19 and moving towards a healthier future. While we are still in the tunnel, we can begin to see the light at the end.”
McKnight says that the Health Department is expecting regular shipments of vaccine going forward, but that the amount of vaccine is limited, and it could take months before it is more widely available.
“We've been talking about a vaccine and anxiously waiting for it for what feels like so long,” McKnight said. “It’s here, but it doesn’t mean that the fight is over. We are one step closer to the finish line. It will be important that we all continue wearing our face coverings, watching our distance, and washing our hands to protect our loved ones and community until the vaccine becomes more widely available and administered to the general public.”
OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in a statement said the "room erupted in applause" after the vaccine was given to a critical care advanced practice nurse Friday.
Kirstin Wilkins works with COVID-19 patients who often need to be put on respirators.
"We’ve been going through quite a bit these last nine months and I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m hopeful for the community, for my co-workers, my peers that this is the answer we’ve been looking for," she said.
Said Lynn Fulton, president St. Joseph Medical Center: “This is a big day for McLean County. Our frontline caregivers have faced this pandemic head on while fearlessly providing comprehensive, compassionate care. Today I was honored to witness some of these heroes take a historic step toward the end of COVID-19. A vaccine is our best shot to eradicate the virus, and we are so proud to be able to offer its protection to our eligible caregivers.”
Statewide, deaths in Illinois from the coronavirus illness topped 15,000 on Friday, public health officials said.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Department of Public Health, reported 7,377 newly confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Deaths now total 15,015 out of 886,805 cases.
Daily deaths have topped 100 for all but two days in December, the tragic aftermath of a treacherous November that produced more than 300,000 new cases, an average of nearly 10,300 per day.
But officials also expected an even greater surge of cases during the holiday season. Newly confirmed infections have exceeded 10,000 on only four days in December, and just once in the past two weeks.
However, December's daily average of 8,916 fresh COVID-19 cases is still the highest average of any month except November.
There were 4,690 people hospitalized Friday and 1,023 in intensive care units, both numbers declining again for at least four consecutive days. Ventilator usage went up by 10, however, to 585.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
