McLean County health workers get COVID vaccines

The first case of COVID-19 in McLean County was reported nine months ago. The total as of Friday was 10,538 cases and 85 deaths.

“We’re excited to be receiving some of McLean County’s first supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center. “This arrival marks a very important step in the fight against COVID-19 and moving towards a healthier future. While we are still in the tunnel, we can begin to see the light at the end.”

McKnight says that the Health Department is expecting regular shipments of vaccine going forward, but that the amount of vaccine is limited, and it could take months before it is more widely available.

“We've been talking about a vaccine and anxiously waiting for it for what feels like so long,” McKnight said. “It’s here, but it doesn’t mean that the fight is over. We are one step closer to the finish line. It will be important that we all continue wearing our face coverings, watching our distance, and washing our hands to protect our loved ones and community until the vaccine becomes more widely available and administered to the general public.”

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in a statement said the "room erupted in applause" after the vaccine was given to a critical care advanced practice nurse Friday.