McLean County makes more vaccine appointments available

BLOOMINGTON — Additional chances for people to schedule their first of two appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine will open around 9 a.m. on Friday.
The appointments will be for a clinic Feb. 12 at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal, according to the McLean County Health Department.
Appointments go quickly, officials said.
MCHD said appointment scheduling will be available on their website or via the COVID-19 call center 309-888-5600 for those who don't have access to a computer.
Those who do manage to schedule an appointment are asked to check their email for an appointment confirmation.
Earlier Thursday, MCHD announced a departmental switch to a new program, EMTrack, a scheduling program provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, with the goal of simplifying the registration process.
On Wednesday, some people arrived at Grossinger Area, believing incorrectly that they'd signed up for an appointment.
The confirmation email determines whether the sign-up was successful, Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
“Even the most computer-savvy people are going to have questions about a new scheduling system and process,” she said. “The registration process asks for your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email address. If you did not enter this information and didn’t receive an email with a confirmation code for your appointment, you have not registered for the clinic.”