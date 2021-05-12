McLean County offering Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department said it is immediately accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 12 years and older following the federal government's expansion of Pfizer's emergency use authorization.
On Tuesday, an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the vaccine's use for ages 12 to 15, a group that previously had been excluded.
The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave the OK to expand the ages allowed to receive the vaccine, saying "known and potential benefits of this vaccine... outweigh the known and potential risks."
A clinical trial in March reportedly showed the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 among participants in that age group, according to a news release from the pharmaceutical company.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine manufacturer currently providing a product to those younger than 18.
The Illinois Department of Public Health late Wednesday afternoon said mass vaccination and other sites across the state would "immediately" begin accepting kids ages 12 to 15 for vaccines.
In McLean County, health officials said they too would immediately begin accepting children of that age per IDPH's guidance, but added that anyone younger than 18 must come with a parent or guardian or "provide proof of emancipation."
MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday that the department is aware that working parents may find it challenging to get to appointments and is "looking into what we can do to accommodate that."
"We offered the drive-thru clinic once and we're looking to offer another one next month," McKnight said.
She said the department would begin serving anyone 12 years and older starting Thursday, with appointments opening up around 11 a.m.
IDPH said the vaccine can also be provided to anyone ages 12 to 15 at "mobile clinics... pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and from other providers who offer the Pfizer...vaccine."
"IDPH is working to enroll pediatricians into the State immunization registry so they can administer COVID-19 vaccine to their patients," the department said in a statement. "Additionally, schools may partner with the local health department or pharmacy to set up vaccination clinics for students."
In McLean County, Unit 5 district officials are working with Carle BroMenn Medical Center to set up a vaccine clinic May 19 to serve eligible students, with a second clinic June 9.