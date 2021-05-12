McLean County offering Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15

In McLean County, health officials said they too would immediately begin accepting children of that age per IDPH's guidance, but added that anyone younger than 18 must come with a parent or guardian or "provide proof of emancipation."

MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday that the department is aware that working parents may find it challenging to get to appointments and is "looking into what we can do to accommodate that."

"We offered the drive-thru clinic once and we're looking to offer another one next month," McKnight said.

She said the department would begin serving anyone 12 years and older starting Thursday, with appointments opening up around 11 a.m.

IDPH said the vaccine can also be provided to anyone ages 12 to 15 at "mobile clinics... pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and from other providers who offer the Pfizer...vaccine."

"IDPH is working to enroll pediatricians into the State immunization registry so they can administer COVID-19 vaccine to their patients," the department said in a statement. "Additionally, schools may partner with the local health department or pharmacy to set up vaccination clinics for students."