McLean County positivity rate hovering below 1%

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 18,413.

Thirty-four individuals are isolating at home, according to MCHD, while 18,143 people are considered recovered from the virus.

The county has seen 231 COVID-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, more than 357,100 tests have been resulted in the county for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate in McLean County is 0.9% in the period from June 2 to June 8. Statewide, that number stands at 1.3%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Five McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, either inside or outside of the county. Only one patient is hospitalized with the virus inside McLean County.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 93% of total beds in use. 

Statewide, IDPH on Wednesday reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now reported a total of 1,386,262 cases of COVID-19 and 22,997 deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 44.26% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to IDPH.

In McLean County, 73,694 people, or 42.64% of the population, are now fully vaccinated.

