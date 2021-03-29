McLean County reports 142 new COVID cases over weekend, highest of month

Watch now: COVID-19 caseload continues its upward trend in McLean County Although the coronavirus test positivity rate for McLean County held steady over the weekend, the number of active cases continued its upward trajectory, according to new data from the Health Department.

“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pritzker also announced Monday he was activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with vaccination efforts in McHenry County. There are more than 1,460 National Guard troops assigned to COVID-19 operations at 40 locations, according to the governor’s office.

Although McLean County is nearing the 70,000-mark of administered vaccines, it continues to trail those it neighbors in the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated. Around 23,300 people have received both shots, or about 13.4% of the overall population.