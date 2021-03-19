McLean County reports 2 new COVID deaths, marking 177 in the past year

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people in McLean County have died after contracting COVID-19.

The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported the deaths of two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, neither of which were associated with long-term care facilities.

That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 177.

Also Friday, MCHD noted a slight jump in confirmed cases of the virus, reporting 51 new cases, inching the county closer to the 15,000-case mark by bumping that total to 14,975.

McLean County's seven-day case positivity rate is up slightly, too, at 3.1% as of Thursday.

Seven people are hospitalized in area hospitals with COVID-19; 23 county residents are reported as hospitalized, either in or outside the county, according to MCHD. Local hospitals said 77% of intensive care unit beds and 81% of all beds total were filled as of Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MCHD also reported the age demographics of last week's 208 reported cases, which show cases were largely concentrated in people younger than 60 years old. The total breakdown of COVID cases to date is as follows: