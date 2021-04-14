McLean County sees record COVID hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day, according to a report from the McLean County Health Department.
Ninety-nine newly confirmed cases mean the county is now at 16,476 total cases since the pandemic's onset last March. There are 618 cases of the virus considered active.
Cases aren't the only thing rising in the county: So, too, are hospitalizations. Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers reported 51 COVID patients in their care Wednesday morning. Capacity at both hospitals was nearly at its limit for all total beds, as 99% were reported filled; intensive care unit beds were at 88% capacity.
The number of hospitalized McLean County residents also reached a record, as 51 people are considered COVID patients either in or outside of the county.
That's a reflection of a regional and statewide trend: In Region 2, there have been 10 straight days of hospitalization increases, with an average of 252 people in the hospital as of Tuesday. Statewide, there are 2,076 COVID patients — the most since mid-February.
Vaccine update
MCHD officials said they're encouraging people who experience vaccine side effects to track their symptoms through a smartphone app. Called V-Safe After Vaccination Health Checker, the app "uses text messages and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine."
The information was shared a day after the county followed state and national recommendations to temporarily stop using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of women experienced severe side effects.
Locally, the impact on the county's vaccination efforts is minimal, as the J&J vaccine was in the minority of those administered.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that vaccine made up less than 4% of shots administered to date in McLean County.
That's around 3,500 doses.
In total, nearly 97,000 vaccines have been given so far, with nearly 40,000 people having been fully vaccinated, or around 23% of the overall population.