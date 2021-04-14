McLean County sees record COVID hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day, according to a report from the McLean County Health Department.

Ninety-nine newly confirmed cases mean the county is now at 16,476 total cases since the pandemic's onset last March. There are 618 cases of the virus considered active.

Cases aren't the only thing rising in the county: So, too, are hospitalizations. Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers reported 51 COVID patients in their care Wednesday morning. Capacity at both hospitals was nearly at its limit for all total beds, as 99% were reported filled; intensive care unit beds were at 88% capacity.

The number of hospitalized McLean County residents also reached a record, as 51 people are considered COVID patients either in or outside of the county.

That's a reflection of a regional and statewide trend: In Region 2, there have been 10 straight days of hospitalization increases, with an average of 252 people in the hospital as of Tuesday. Statewide, there are 2,076 COVID patients — the most since mid-February.

Vaccine update

