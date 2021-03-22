McLean County sees spike in weekend COVID-19 cases; appointments for vaccine remain scarce as more people became eligible Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Booked and busy.

That was the status of online sign-ups with area retail pharmacies and the McLean County Health Department on Monday, the day that higher education staff, government workers and members of the media joined those already eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To search for an appointment at CVS, Walgreens, or Jewel-Osco was to come up empty; Hy-Vee's website had so much traffic that a wait-screen launched to limit access to the vaccine scheduler.

The expansion of who is eligible for the vaccine precedes another widening-of-the-pool next week before all residents 16 years and older become eligible for the vaccine on April 12: On March 29, construction workers, religious leaders and food and beverage workers will qualify for the vaccine.

So far, more than 58,300 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with around 20,000 people (11.6% of the population) having received both shots.

Last week, MCHD administrator Jessica McKnight urged patience, emphasizing a difference between vaccine eligibility and availability.