McLean County still awaiting 2nd-dose vaccine shipment from state

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is still waiting for a shipment of second-dose vaccines delayed because of winter weather last week.
So far, none of the clinics between MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have been cancelled — all of which are second-dose appointments.
MCHD is, however, still trying to sort out the rescheduling of cancelled appointments from Feb. 19, all of which were people due their second dose of vaccine. Around 900 people were affected by the weather-related cancellation.
MCHD said health workers are in the process of emailing people who signed up online; those who made an appointment via the call center will be contacted "when vaccine is received."
As of Sunday, the last day that the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its records, MCHD did not have vaccine in reserve inventory.
On Monday, IDPH reported that nearly 30,000 vaccines have been administered in the county between MCHD, its community partners and other, retail pharmacies.
COVID-19 Update
MCDH reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bumping up the cumulative total of cases to 14,382 since last year.
The seven-day test positivity rate continues to remain low for the county: On Sunday, that figure sat at 2.8%.
A total number of patients hospitalized across the county for COVID-19 wasn't available Monday, MCHD said. That news follows a Sunday power outage that affected OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington around 3 p.m. Saturday. The hospital ran on generators and was able to maintain operations, but spokeswoman Libby Allison did not that critical or trauma care patients would be redirected to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. MCHD confirmed 21 county residents were in the hospital with the virus, noting that not all of them were hospitalized in-county. Seventy-seven percent of intensive care unit beds are currently filled in area hospitals with 88% of all beds in-use.
No additional deaths were reported.
