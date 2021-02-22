McLean County still awaiting 2nd-dose vaccine shipment from state

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is still waiting for a shipment of second-dose vaccines delayed because of winter weather last week.

So far, none of the clinics between MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have been cancelled — all of which are second-dose appointments.

MCHD is, however, still trying to sort out the rescheduling of cancelled appointments from Feb. 19, all of which were people due their second dose of vaccine. Around 900 people were affected by the weather-related cancellation.

MCHD said health workers are in the process of emailing people who signed up online; those who made an appointment via the call center will be contacted "when vaccine is received."

As of Sunday, the last day that the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its records, MCHD did not have vaccine in reserve inventory.

On Monday, IDPH reported that nearly 30,000 vaccines have been administered in the county between MCHD, its community partners and other, retail pharmacies.

