McLean County to receive over 6,000 doses of vaccine next week, ready to 'ramp up' operations

BLOOMINGTON — Patience, again, is the operative word in the state's latest round of vaccine rollout announcements, McLean County Health Department administrator Jessica McKnight said.

The comments follow two days of announcements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that significantly expands the pool of people eligible for the vaccine over the next two weeks, before opening to all people 16 years and old on April 12.

Starting Monday, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 locations in the state’s provider network.

Then, a week later on March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any place that receives shipments of vaccine from the state — a group that includes local health departments, mass vaccination sites and pharmacies — has been instructed to open eligibility to all on April 12.

For those planning to book an appointment in the coming weeks, McKnight emphasized a difference between availability and eligibility.

"We are asking continued patience because it may take a moment to have the vaccine available for you," she said.