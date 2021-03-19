McLean County to receive over 6,000 doses of vaccine next week, ready to 'ramp up' operations

BLOOMINGTON — Patience, again, is the operative word in the state's latest round of vaccine rollout announcements, McLean County Health Department administrator Jessica McKnight said.
The comments follow two days of announcements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that significantly expands the pool of people eligible for the vaccine over the next two weeks, before opening to all people 16 years and old on April 12.
Starting Monday, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 locations in the state’s provider network.
Then, a week later on March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Any place that receives shipments of vaccine from the state — a group that includes local health departments, mass vaccination sites and pharmacies — has been instructed to open eligibility to all on April 12.
For those planning to book an appointment in the coming weeks, McKnight emphasized a difference between availability and eligibility.
"We are asking continued patience because it may take a moment to have the vaccine available for you," she said.
The state's decision to make the vaccine widely available follows a national plan announced by President Joe Biden on March 11 that would ensure all Americans were eligible for vaccination by May 1.
During a press conference a day later, the governor said he felt "confident" that Illinois could open eligibility "a little bit earlier" than the president's national target, citing a continued increase in vaccine shipments.
Locally, McKnight said it's likely the county "will see our fully-vaccinated... population increasing very, very quickly in the next month."
"We've been informed that we should anticipate... seeing more (vaccine)," she said. "We're hopeful that we will continue to see increases with allocations because we ready to really ramp-up our operations."
Projections from the Illinois Department of Public Health show McLean County should receive just more than 6,070 doses of vaccine next week, split between first (3,300) and second (2,770) rounds.
To-date, more than 55,893 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, with around 11.5% (19,867) of people having received both doses.
COVID-19 Update
Two more people in McLean County have died after contracting COVID-19.
MCHD reported the deaths of two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, neither of which were associated with long-term care facilities.
That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 177.
Also Friday, MCHD noted a slight jump in confirmed cases of the virus, reporting 51 new cases, inching the county closer to the 15,000-case mark by bumping that total to 14,975.
McLean County's seven-day case positivity rate is up slightly, too, at 3.1% as of Thursday.
Seven people are hospitalized in area hospitals with COVID-19; 23 county residents are reported as hospitalized, either in or outside the county, according to MCHD. Local hospitals said 77% of intensive care unit beds and 81% of all beds total were filled as of Friday morning.
MCHD also reported the age demographics of last week's 208 reported cases, which show cases were largely concentrated in people younger than 60 years old. The total breakdown of COVID cases to date is as follows:
Younger than 1 year – 73 cases
Ages 1-17 – 1,752 cases
18-19 – 1,179
20s – 4,117
- 30s – 1,910
40s – 1,778
50s – 1,702
60s – 1,244
- 70s – 667
- 80s – 357
90s – 187
100s – 9
Deaths, however, have been disproportionately represented among that same group: Of the 177 deaths reported so far, 165 have been of adults over the age of 60.
McKnight said Friday that around 70% of all adults 65 years and older have received at least one vaccination shot.