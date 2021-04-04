McLean County's call center employees form health care front line of their own

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I would say this is one of the most rewarding jobs I've had," said Campos, a former server who enjoyed working in the hospitality industry. "When we first started giving the vaccine, it was kind of scarce and people were worried they wouldn't be able to get it. As soon as you're able to reach out to the older community that doesn't have computer access and you book them — we've had people hysterically crying on the phone, just thanking us and saying we saved their life."

A day in the call center life looks like this: There's a group meeting at the start of the day "to go over any news or information that we'll need to know for the day," and then the phones start ringing, even though the volume of the calls has "tapered off a bit," according to call center supervisor Janet Hood.

"It never stops — all day the phone's going off, or if we're not on the phone, we're on the computer trying to help somebody get their second dose figured out," Campos said. "We're working ... to try to figure out how we can get more people in on certain days and we've even started coming in to help out with Saturday vaccination clinics."

The workers, who are cross-trained in both contact tracing and call center work, carry their jobs home with them, too, she added.