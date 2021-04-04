McLean County's call center employees form health care front line of their own

BLOOMINGTON — If you build it, they will call.
Those at the McLean County Health Department who "developed the (COVID-19) call center from scratch" in late December had no idea the extent to which that saying would ring true for them.
"As soon as we get here, the phones never stop," said call center employee Katie Campos.
Launched Jan. 12, the grant-funded project was an alternative means of scheduling vaccination appointments, aimed primarily at serving people who didn't have internet access or weren't able to use a computer.
It's an example of how the COVID crisis has been met with problem-solving and adapting.
When the call center started, the vaccine rollout was in its first days, with demand well outstripping supply. On social media, complaints about the hotline ran rampant: Callers cited delays or unreturned phone calls, prompting MCHD administrator Jessica McKnight to regularly issue statements saying that messages were being responded to, albeit slowly. At the height, call volume was around 1,000 per day, split among 10 people.
Despite any initial chaos, the story call center employees told The Pantagraph is one of fulfillment.
"I would say this is one of the most rewarding jobs I've had," said Campos, a former server who enjoyed working in the hospitality industry. "When we first started giving the vaccine, it was kind of scarce and people were worried they wouldn't be able to get it. As soon as you're able to reach out to the older community that doesn't have computer access and you book them — we've had people hysterically crying on the phone, just thanking us and saying we saved their life."
A day in the call center life looks like this: There's a group meeting at the start of the day "to go over any news or information that we'll need to know for the day," and then the phones start ringing, even though the volume of the calls has "tapered off a bit," according to call center supervisor Janet Hood.
"It never stops — all day the phone's going off, or if we're not on the phone, we're on the computer trying to help somebody get their second dose figured out," Campos said. "We're working ... to try to figure out how we can get more people in on certain days and we've even started coming in to help out with Saturday vaccination clinics."
The workers, who are cross-trained in both contact tracing and call center work, carry their jobs home with them, too, she added.
"Even when they leave work, they're talking to their friends and family: 'Do you need the shot? We can help — give us a call,'" Campos said. "Any information they have, they're trying to make the public aware of everything we do here."