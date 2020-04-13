Meadows Mennonite residents moved, remodeling project changes facility focus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

CHENOA — About two dozen residents of a Chenoa long-term living facility have relocated to other places as the facility begins a major remodeling and renovation project.

The project at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community, located on Route 24 midway between Chenoa and Gridley, should be completed this summer, said spokesman Ben Weinschneider.

"We are in the beginning of a two-month remodel and, shortly, will be preparing to offer new services to the community for our seniors," he said.

Previously, the facility offered a combination of skilled nursing and independent living. The new facility will offer an adult day-care program.

"We discovered through our marketing that a lot of seniors have a situation where one is well and one is not or the family can't properly care for them during the day," he said. "They would love to have a place where they have a lunch meal and full programs during the day and then can come home at night."

There will also be an option for a "more affordable priced form of independent living," he said. "In our remodeling, we will be offering smaller efficiencies which will be independent living, but we will be offering assistance as needed."