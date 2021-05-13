Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announces name change

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The nonprofit Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announced May 13 that it has changed its name to ImpactLife.

ImpactLife is the blood provider to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, and was previously known by three different names: Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The new name aims to align the organization under a single identity, according to a news release.

In Illinois, ImpactLife has centers in Mattoon, Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Galesburg, Macomb, Moline, Peoria and Springfield.

“We are proud of our strong history and the reputation we have developed under our previous names, but the time has come to bring all of our team, donors and volunteers under a shared identity that emphasizes the impact of our work on the communities we have the pleasure to serve," CEO Mike Parejko stated in a news release.

He continued, “Our organization will be stronger and more efficient when we operate under a single brand instead of three. With our growth, it has become abundantly clear this is the time to move forward under a single name.”