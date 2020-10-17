More flu shots available in Bloomington, Lincoln

In addition, drive-up flu shots are available at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 815-844-7174, ext. 210, upon arrival and a nurse will come to your car to administer the flu shot.

LCHD building

PONTIAC — Construction has begun on the building to replace the Livingston County Health Department building at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.

That building was built in 1922. The replacement building will be located in front of the existing building.

As a result, the two entrances off Torrance Avenue are blocked during construction. Building visitors may enter at the facility's parking lot off Manlove Street and drive to the north side of the building for services. Showbus pickup and drop-off have been relocated to the south side of the building.

