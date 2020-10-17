More flu shots available in Bloomington, Lincoln

Flu shots
BLOOMINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs and VA Illiana Health Care System have increased flu vaccine availability this year in anticipation of high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Illiana Health Care System is offering drive-up flu shot clinics for all eligible veterans at a variety of times and locations, including 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post 263, 1740 5th St., Lincoln, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 through 29 at the Bloomington VA Clinic, 207 Hamilton Road, Bloomington.
For veterans not enrolled in the VA, enrollment staff will be available at the Lincoln clinic to enroll veterans. Vets are encouraged to bring an ID and their DD-214.
Flu vaccinations also may be received during scheduled appointments. Eligible vets also may receive no-cost flu shots at a community care network in-network pharmacy and urgent care location. Locations are listed at www.va.gov/find-locations.
For Livingston County adult residents, flu shots are being offered 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Livingston Family Care Center, 305 W. Madison St., Pontiac. For more information, call the family care center at 815-842-1441 or the county health department at 815-844-7174, ext. 238.
In addition, drive-up flu shots are available at the health department, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 815-844-7174, ext. 210, upon arrival and a nurse will come to your car to administer the flu shot.
LCHD building
PONTIAC — Construction has begun on the building to replace the Livingston County Health Department building at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.
That building was built in 1922. The replacement building will be located in front of the existing building.
As a result, the two entrances off Torrance Avenue are blocked during construction. Building visitors may enter at the facility's parking lot off Manlove Street and drive to the north side of the building for services. Showbus pickup and drop-off have been relocated to the south side of the building.
Cancer care
STREATOR — The Cancer Resource Center and Wig Boutique have opened new offices on the third floor of the OSF HealthCare Center for Health-Streator.
The Cancer Resource Center and Wig Boutique offer free, non-medical care for patients and their families. Services include wigs, hats, scarves, breast pillows, mastectomy bras and forms, lap blankets, wig stands and educational information. The services are funded by the Park Presbyterian Church, with mastectomy bras and forms donated by Streator Drugs.
Volunteers provide services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The phone number is 815-673-5620.
Any OSF HealthCare patients who wish to schedule their screening mammogram may do so online by visiting osfhealthcare.org/breast-health or their OSF MyChart account.
