More than 25% of McLean County residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,194 new cases of COVID-19, along with 23 COVID-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began last year, the state has seen a total of 1,299,575 COVID cases and 21,653 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday night, 2,160 patients in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 496 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators.

The number of new cases and hospitalizations continued to rise this week in McLean County, with 60 people in the county's two hospitals considered COVID patients as of Friday, breaking a record for the second time this week.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton told The Pantagraph on Friday that COVID admissions are trending younger — and more severe.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on weekends. Any new COVID cases and deaths over the weekend will be reported Monday.

On Friday, MCHD said there were nearly 700 active coronavirus cases in McLean County. MCHD announced 95 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases discovered in the past week to 482. There have been 16,642 total cases since last March.