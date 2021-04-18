More than a quarter of Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois reached another COVID milestone on Sunday, surpassing the 25% mark for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported that 8,054,634 doses of COVID vaccine have been given throughout the state, with 26.14% now considered fully vaccinated.

In McLean County, 106,022 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 45,201 of the population, or 26.15%, considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

Also on Sunday, IDPH reported 2,666 new cases of COVID-19, along with 10 COVID-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began last year, the state has seen a total of 1,302,241 COVID cases and 21,663 COVID-related deaths.

As of Saturday night, 2,127 patients in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 510 in intensive care units and 209 on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on weekends. Any new COVID cases and deaths over the weekend will be reported Monday.