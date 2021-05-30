 Skip to main content
More than half of Illinois adults fully vaccinated for COVID
More than half of Illinois adults fully vaccinated for COVID

SPRINGFIELD — More than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, public health officials announced Sunday.

Overall 11.2 million vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health officials said about 67% of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

'One Illinois' theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases has been declining in the state. Health officials on Sunday reported 602 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 1.7%.

Is an old legend or real history the basis for the name of Starved Rock State Park?

State officials are encouraging more people to get vaccinated and are making the shots available to Memorial Day weekend travelers throughout the state, including a vaccine clinic at Union Station in Chicago.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported nearly 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 22,794.

Concerned about COVID-19?

