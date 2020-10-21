National drug take back day set for Saturday across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 80% of people who inject heroin started by abusing prescription drugs, according to the Medicine Abuse Project and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

People who have medicine they no longer need will have a chance to reduce those numbers on Saturday.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a twice-yearly event that allows people to safely dispose of unneeded or expired prescription drugs, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at thousands of sites nationwide, including several in Central Illinois. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration.

"Last April's drug take back day was cancelled due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, so this fall, we have quite a few police departments participating," said Lisa Soliday, prevention specialist with Project Oz, which helps at-risk youth.