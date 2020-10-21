National drug take back day set for Saturday across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 80% of people who inject heroin started by abusing prescription drugs, according to the Medicine Abuse Project and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
People who have medicine they no longer need will have a chance to reduce those numbers on Saturday.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a twice-yearly event that allows people to safely dispose of unneeded or expired prescription drugs, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at thousands of sites nationwide, including several in Central Illinois. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Last April's drug take back day was cancelled due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, so this fall, we have quite a few police departments participating," said Lisa Soliday, prevention specialist with Project Oz, which helps at-risk youth.
"National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses an important public health issue," Soliday said. "The majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from friends or family members and often from the home medicine cabinet. Safely disposing of expired or unused prescription drugs can help prevent drug misuse, abuse and keep our community healthy."
Normal Police Department has participated in the event since it began in 2010, said Chief Rick Bleichner.
He said the initiative is important because "it helps get outdated, unused prescription medications out of the home where they may be susceptible to use by unauthorized individuals, in many cases, children. The program also helps protect our environment by providing an easy, legal alternative for disposal of prescription narcotics, instead of throwing in the household trash or disposing of them through the sanitary sewer system."
During the most recent take back day — Oct. 26, 2019 — 882,919 pounds of drugs were collected at 6,174 sites nationwide, including 29,848 pounds collected at 175 sites in Illinois, according to DEA.
Agencies participating on Saturday include: McLean County Sheriff's Office, 104 W. Front St., Bloomington; Normal Police Department, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., with assistance from Project Oz's Youth Action Board and Bloomington High School's HYPE (Helping Youth Progress and Excel) Club; Lexington Police Department, 329 E. Main St.; Stanford Village Hall, 206 W. Main St.; McLean Police Department, 110 S. Main St.; El Paso Police Department, 195 S. Orange St.; Clinton Police Department, 118 W. Washington St.; LeRoy Police Department, 110 S. East St.; Minier Police Department, 110 W. Central Ave.; Mackinaw Police Department, 102 E. Fast Ave.
Also Farmer City Police Department, 105 S. Main St.; Colfax Police Department, 307 N. Harrison St.; Woodford County Sheriff's Office, 111 E. Court St., Eureka; Chenoa Police Department, 201 Green St.; Washington Police Department, 115 W. Jefferson St.; Lincoln Police Department, 710 5th St., Lincoln; and Illinois State Police District 8, 1265 Lourdes Road, Metamora.
