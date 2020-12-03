New COVID cases on Thursday: 136 in McLean County, 10,959 statewide

Overall, hospitalization numbers continue to decrease slowly, good news particularly because the state's health care front is bracing for another rush of cases in coming weeks after Thanksgiving travel and congregations.

Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported that 81% of intensive care unit beds and 93% of total hospital beds were occupied on Thursday. While 96% of ICU beds and 97% of total beds were occupied on Wednesday, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals have said those numbers fluctuate daily and they are concerned about the impact on hospital staff of the recent surge in COVID cases.

Seventeen McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, compared with 16 on Wednesday, but McKnight said that those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 527 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.