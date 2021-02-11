Normal breast cancer center aims to streamline care

NORMAL — Six months after parting ways with the cancer center it owned with OSF HealthCare, Carle Health has launched a new interdisciplinary center aimed at serving breast cancer patients.
The clinic that opened last month at 407 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal is the first service of its kind in McLean County, Carle Cancer Institute-Normal director Joe Prosser told The Pantagraph, adding that one of its goals is to streamline a treatment process that tends to be “fragmented."
"Typically, patients could expect to start at one location, then head to another location for a different appointment for radiation oncology or a surgical oncology visit," he said.
Instead, he said, the Breast Multidisciplinary Care Clinic brings together “in one place, on the same day, all the specialists a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient will need” as a treatment plan is developed.
“When you look at the significance of this for the community, it’s the convenience of care, the coordination and the timeliness,” Prosser said. “We started with breast cancer first because we felt that a lot of the pieces were in place, but it was just a matter of having a little bit more improved coordination of care.”
Anyone can be referred to the clinic for treatment — although all patients who got a diagnosis via Carle BroMenn Women’s Center are automatically referred — but since its pilot phase is ongoing, four patients are currently the maximum caseload. Right now, two half-day clinics are offered, with “the goal (being) of course to grow, and to expand those times,” Prosser said.
The process goes like this: Lisa Lowery, CCIN’s Breast Navigator, receives a notification from the Women’s Center about newly diagnosed breast cancers. Lowery then reaches out to referring physicians to tell them about the new services, although doctors can also place a referral themselves, she said. Lowery serves as a point of contact for the patients and referring doctor, scheduling the initial appointment and keeping the doctor updated on the patient’s treatment plan.
Patients will head to the clinic for one day of appointments, in which they’ll meet a breast surgeon, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist, as well as Lowery.
“I am here to help with that coordination of care between the three physician offices, and also as a resource for the patient,” she said of her position as Breast Navigator. “The patient knows that they can call me with any questions they might have as they go through treatment.”
That same week, their case will be presented to a breast tumor board, which will make a treatment recommendation that will be sent to the doctor who referred the patient to the clinic.
So how will health care workers know whether the clinic’s mission is successful?
“Timeliness of care would be a metric,” Prosser said. “Having it all in one location now where those patients can see everyone definitely helps with getting (them) started earlier for treatment.”
Patient and physician satisfaction will also be gauged as a measure of success, he added.
Once those measures are taken — likely months down the road — Prosser said health care officials will look at the successes as a potential “model for other disease sites as well.”
While Carle’s new initiative targets breast cancer specifically, the announcement of the clinic follows a similar one by OSF HealthCare, in which the OSF Cancer Center was added to the St. Joseph Medical Center campus.
The center consolidated radiation therapy, nurse navigators, genetic counseling and other cancer services in one location. Breast, lung and colorectal cancers are seen the most frequently, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton said in an interview.
Common to both Carle and OSF’s multidisciplinary cancer centers is an emphasis on time.
“When you’re diagnosed with cancer, that notion of time is really important to you,” Fulton said. “If you feel that to get answers, you have to wait until you can get into each one of those specialists, each one of those (appointments) adds time to the patient’s journey. If we can do that all together, that patient is able to get their questions answered faster and begin their treatment faster.”
The St. Joseph Cancer Center opened at the end of October.
Fulton said since then, more than 50 patients have received treatment there.