Normal breast cancer center aims to streamline care

Anyone can be referred to the clinic for treatment — although all patients who got a diagnosis via Carle BroMenn Women’s Center are automatically referred — but since its pilot phase is ongoing, four patients are currently the maximum caseload. Right now, two half-day clinics are offered, with “the goal (being) of course to grow, and to expand those times,” Prosser said.

The process goes like this: Lisa Lowery, CCIN’s Breast Navigator, receives a notification from the Women’s Center about newly diagnosed breast cancers. Lowery then reaches out to referring physicians to tell them about the new services, although doctors can also place a referral themselves, she said. Lowery serves as a point of contact for the patients and referring doctor, scheduling the initial appointment and keeping the doctor updated on the patient’s treatment plan.

Patients will head to the clinic for one day of appointments, in which they’ll meet a breast surgeon, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist, as well as Lowery.

“I am here to help with that coordination of care between the three physician offices, and also as a resource for the patient,” she said of her position as Breast Navigator. “The patient knows that they can call me with any questions they might have as they go through treatment.”