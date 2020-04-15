Nursing homes put workers at risk by failing to provide enough protective gear, union says

At the union news conference, Tainika Somerville said she was fired as a certified nursing assistant from a Bridgeview nursing home after complaining about a lack of protective gear. She said the home also failed to notify her that one of her patients had died from COVID-19, which she learned on social media.

“We have asked, over and over again, can we have the proper gear that that we need to take care of the residents that have COVID-19 while they’re in this building? I mean, residents are being sent out with temperatures over 103, 104. These residents are dying,” Somerville said.

Cook County medical examiner data shows, as of Tuesday, seven COVID-19-related deaths tied to the address of Bridgeview Health Care Center.

In an email, the facility’s administrator, Martha Peck, declined to directly address Somerville’s allegations but said the home hasn’t disciplined or fired anyone regarding use of personal protective equipment or COVID-19 concerns. “Bridgeview is committed to the safety of our staff and residents,” she said.