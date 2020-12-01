OSF adds cancer center to St. Joseph campus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Advocate Aurora sold BroMenn and affiliated medical facilities in Central Illinois to Carle Health in July, prompting a review of the cancer center joint venture agreement.

The cancer center announced in October that it had changed its name to Carle Cancer Institute-Normal.

OSF Cancer Center in Bloomington is connected to the OSF cancer services based at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

"We are elated that OSF HealthCare is expanding cancer care services for the Bloomington-Normal community," said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton. "The new OSF Cancer Center provides a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to cancer care for patients and their families. Our vision is to provide coordinated care that is individually tailored for each patient. Our (nurse) navigator is a resource to our patients throughout their journey."

