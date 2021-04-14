OSF HealthCare, Carle Health scheduling COVID vaccinations for anyone 16 or older

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 vaccine hunters can add OSF HealthCare to their list of providers to search for appointments.

The Peoria-based health care system that serves areas across Illinois and Michigan is now offering vaccination appointments to anyone 16 years and older.

Appointments can be made via a self-service scheduler, launched Wednesday at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/vaccine/. There is a caveat: OSF locations offering the vaccine are dependent upon supply, which is provided by local health departments. That means there's a chance inventories could run low, resulting in delayed appointments.

"OSF embraces the opportunity to vaccinate our patients and communities," the health care system said in a statement. "Still, we must rely on the vaccine rollout plan from local health departments, which determine how many vaccine doses OSF receives. Delays in vaccine shipments to local health departments may require OSF to reschedule vaccine clinic appointments due to a lack of inventory."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the vaccination rollout, OSF had only made appointments available for patients over the age of 65.