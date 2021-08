OSF Healthcare names new VP and chief nursing officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Naperville native is now a vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

OSF Healthcare said Monday that Lisa Pittman formally started late last month.

Pittman replaces Toni Bishop-McWain, who took on the role in September 2018 after six years with the system.

New York-based Sarasota Hospital said in a mid-June announcement that Bishop-McWain had accepted the same position at its hospital in Saratoga Springs.

OSF Healthcare noted Monday that New York was her home state.

Now, Pittman is tasked with "leading the nursing operations at OSF St. Joseph to achieve key results and drive superior clinical outcomes."

"Together with other members of the leadership team, she will establish quality standards, develop policies and procedures for the nursing staff and ensure optimal staffing through the development of continuing education programs," OSF said in its announcement.

Pittman comes to the Bloomington hospital from a position at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion. There, Pittman was a system vice president for quality, safety and clinical outcomes.

Prior to that, she was assistant vice president of patient care services, also with Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Pittman now lives in Bloomington.

