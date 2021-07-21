OSF HealthCare requires employees to get COVID vaccine by end of September

PEORIA — The COVID-19 vaccine is now mandatory for all OSF HealthCare employees, the health care organization announced Wednesday.

Called "Mission Partners" within the organization, all employees, regardless of position, will have to get the vaccine by the end of September.

Refusing to do so could result in disciplinary action up to termination, officials said.

"We did not make this decision lightly," said Dr. Mike Cruz, OSF's chief operating officer. "As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients. Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe."

In a news release, OSF said requiring the vaccine is a policy that mirrors a pre-existing requirement, in which employees must receive the flu shot each year and stay current with other vaccinations, including those for mumps and rubella.

"Exemptions are available for religious conscience or medical reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved," the organization noted in the release. "Any Mission Partner who does not qualify for an exemption and who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may be subject to our disciplinary processes which could result in loss of employment."

The decision affects around 24,000 people. OSF HealthCare spans both Illinois and Michigan and operates 150 different locations.

Based in Peoria, the health care organization is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

The Pantagraph reached out to Carle Health, which also operates a hospital and medical system in McLean County, for a statement but has not received a reply.