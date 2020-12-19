'Party-like atmosphere' as health care workers across Southern Illinois vaccinated this week

CARBONDALE — Health care workers across Southern Illinois were vaccinated this week, bringing a rare moment of celebration for fatigued workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in this region.
On Thursday, Southern Illinois Healthcare employees who were in the first cohort to receive shots were greeted by clapping and cheering colleagues as they made their way inside. The shots were given at the old Great Skate Train building that now serves as SIH's human resources training center.
"It's been almost a party-like atmosphere," said SIH CEO Rex Budde.
Jenny Prest, a registered nurse, blared "Pump up the Jam" in her car on the way to receive her shot, wanting to get in the right mood for her part in the historic moment.
Prest said she felt as though she was "bringing hope and courage to a lot of people." And that felt good. But it was also a solemn moment for her. "I was also there in memorial of my grandmother, who passed away the Saturday before in the COVID unit," she said. Her grandmother was a resident of a long-term care facility in Carbondale that had experienced a recent COVID-19 outbreak. Her story underscores the immense stress on health care workers during this time. Not only are they overwhelmed on their jobs, but their own families are also at risk alongside the rest of the community.
That's why administration of the first wave of vaccines was experienced as such a joyous, uplifting moment for those who make up the region's stressed health care systems.
Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley, SIH's chief medical officer, said SIH received more doses than was anticipated from only a few weeks ago. That's a good problem to have, she said, but it did take some extra coordination to get them administered.
More than 1,000 SIH workers will have rolled up their sleeves to accept the initial dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by week's end. SIH joined hospitals across the region in doling out doses to frontline employees, including Shawnee Health Service, which operates throughout Williamson and Jackson counties, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and Franklin Hospital in Benton, among others.
"It's a big milestone. It's great to get it to the frontline people taking care of the COVID-19 patients," said Kevin Kaytor, administrator of the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. "It's a blessing, for sure."
Glenda Mills, a registered nurse with Carbondale Memorial, said it was an exciting moment to be among one of the first in the region to receive the vaccine, though she described the shot itself as nothing but typical. Her arm was slightly sore afterward, but that didn't last long. What matters, Mills said, is that the first wave of vaccines dispersed throughout the U.S. represents a pivotal moment in beginning to bring this health crisis to an end.
Assigned full-time to the step-down ICU unit, Mills had been taking turns rotating onto the COVID-19 floor at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. But more recently, she volunteered to work the COVID-19 unit full time. She wanted to relieve her colleagues who were anxious about the duty, and provide continuity of care to patients there — many of them critically ill and desperately suffering for days on end.
It's hard watching so many vulnerable people taken by the disease, she said. Unable to breathe and kept away from loved ones, many are terrified when they find themselves on the COVID-19 unit. Mills said she and her colleagues lean on each other on the hard days.
But adding to the frustration is that so many people in the broader community continue to dismiss the seriousness of the pandemic. Even some patients who end up in a critical state on the COVID-19 unit continue their disbelief, insisting that doctors have it wrong and something else is to blame for their condition.
"They'll say, 'That's not what this is', and they take off their oxygen because they are going to prove they don't need it," she said.
The elderly are the most vulnerable, but Mills said she's also treated young people, the sole providers to their families, who have had to be transported to larger cities for more advanced care, some of whom don't make it back.
She has also seen entire families wiped out by the disease, bringing in adult children and their parents for care at the same time. "Some go home, some still stay there and pass away," she said. Survivors are left reeling from compounded grief.
The first round of vaccine administration doesn't bring the pain and suffering to an end — but it's a signal that things are moving in a positive direction, she said.
Budde, the CEO, said this week has been one of the "most fun, I think, as an organization that we've had in a long time." Staff, he said, are growing fatigued by caring for so many critical patients on an ongoing basis, and it's been hard to find reasons to celebrate. This provided the boost of hope everyone has needed to keep going, he said.
Agreed Moore-Connelley: "We're just feeling hopeful. We're feeling like we're turning a corner, that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Seeing things starting to begin to normalize and being able to see that and have that hope, that's just been a great gift this year."
SIH triaged staff that works most directly with high-risk patients, especially COVID-19 patients, offering it to them first. Then, the opportunity was opened up to others. At this time, receiving the vaccine is a voluntary option for employees.
In addition to receiving more doses than expected, Moore-Connelley said federal and state regulators made a last-minute decision to allow hospitals to administer extra doses from each vial. Originally limited to five doses per vial, those administering the shots have found they consistently contain six doses each. The state, she said, directed hospital systems to administer all doses they received within five days. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses taken at least three weeks apart. Moore-Connelley said the state will ship the second doses in the coming weeks.
Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician at SIH, said it may still be several months before the pandemic comes to an end, by having enough people vaccinated to reach a state of herd immunity. She's hopeful that will happen by late spring or summer, but it's too early to say, she noted. In the meantime, she stressed it's important that people continue to follow mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing, regardless of whether they've had the vaccine.
Health experts and drug companies have warned that there is insufficient information at this stage to determine whether people who have been vaccinated can still acquire the disease and spread it without symptoms to non-vaccinated people who could become critically ill.
Altamimi said she knows a lot of people are nervous about the vaccine — but she stresses they should not be. "Believing in science is believing in reality," she said. "Science has saved us in the past."
Like Mills, Altamimi also spends a lot of her time treating COVID-19 patients at SIH. It's hard watching people struggle with the disease, and sometimes lose their lives, multiple times a day, she said. "You don't get used to it. It hurts every time. It's tough. It's tough to talk to their family and not have them there holding their hands. It is tough to just see people suffering."
Altamimi said that's why Thursday — the day she received her initial dose of the vaccine — was such a great day for her. It was an emotional moment walking through the cheering crowd, she said. A shot in the arm may be a rather mundane occurrence for medical workers, but this one represented so much more. Altamimi said that upon waking up that morning, her first thought was, "It's the day. It is the day. And I couldn't be any happier."
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!