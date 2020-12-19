'Party-like atmosphere' as health care workers across Southern Illinois vaccinated this week

Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician at SIH, said it may still be several months before the pandemic comes to an end, by having enough people vaccinated to reach a state of herd immunity. She's hopeful that will happen by late spring or summer, but it's too early to say, she noted. In the meantime, she stressed it's important that people continue to follow mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing, regardless of whether they've had the vaccine.

Health experts and drug companies have warned that there is insufficient information at this stage to determine whether people who have been vaccinated can still acquire the disease and spread it without symptoms to non-vaccinated people who could become critically ill.

Altamimi said she knows a lot of people are nervous about the vaccine — but she stresses they should not be. "Believing in science is believing in reality," she said. "Science has saved us in the past."

Like Mills, Altamimi also spends a lot of her time treating COVID-19 patients at SIH. It's hard watching people struggle with the disease, and sometimes lose their lives, multiple times a day, she said. "You don't get used to it. It hurts every time. It's tough. It's tough to talk to their family and not have them there holding their hands. It is tough to just see people suffering."

Altamimi said that's why Thursday — the day she received her initial dose of the vaccine — was such a great day for her. It was an emotional moment walking through the cheering crowd, she said. A shot in the arm may be a rather mundane occurrence for medical workers, but this one represented so much more. Altamimi said that upon waking up that morning, her first thought was, "It's the day. It is the day. And I couldn't be any happier."

