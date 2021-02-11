Pritzker administration defends coronavirus vaccine rollout as local health leaders complain of poor communication

There are 100 Illinois National Guard teams in various stages of training and deployment that eventually will be able to administer 900,000 vaccinations per week, Friend told lawmakers.

The state also announced Thursday that it is bringing in federal Disaster Survivor Assistance teams through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with community outreach in Cook and St. Clair counties.

“As that supply grows, we’re going to have the capacity to support that and immediately push it out and get access to as many people across the state, no matter where you’re from, as quickly and as safely as possible,” Friend said.

In response to calls from local health departments for more timely information about their vaccine allocations, Friend said the state this week would begin providing three-week projections.

But he also said the state is monitoring how quickly health departments are using what they’ve been given and will shift future doses to other areas if they’re not being dispensed quickly enough.

“Our intent is for every week every single provider in the state to run completely out of vaccine because that’s the quickest way to get it to those who need it most and to save lives,” he said.