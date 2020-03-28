Pro tip: Get a better night’s sleep and don’t let coronavirus concerns run down your immune system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Try your best to keep working on sleep optimization ... remember that optimizing sleep may not always lead to feeling different during the day, but at least it is helping with immune system support,” she said. “If you are at least doing your best to optimize sleep and get enough sleep, that is all you can control.”

Christopher Fagundes, an associate professor in Rice University’s department of psychological sciences, advises setting a schedule for yourself while at home -- even if it’s an hour-by-hour one. He says it may sound silly, but it will help you stay on task while in a familiar environment.

“The other thing that a schedule does is it can keep you from ruminating and worrying,” he said. “The other thing a schedule does is it keeps people from vegging out all day, and preventing depressive symptoms from kicking in. When people are depressed, what we tell them to do is what we call behavioral activation, which is basically go out of the house and do things, but we can’t do that now. This is a recipe for depression, keeping people cooped up like this and not socializing. So, anything that we can do to keep people active in doing something at home, it really helps.”