Red Cross, Pantagraph team up for blood drive

NORMAL — The American Red Cross and The Pantagraph are teaming up for the 21st annual Friends and Family blood drive.

The drive will be noon to 6 p.m. June 9-10 at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway Ave., Normal.

The annual drive usually collects more than 100 donations.

The Red Cross has been serving the Bloomington community for over 100 years. “We are so grateful for the support of the community and for those who roll up a sleeve June 9-10 to help give the gift of life,” said Lyn Hruska, regional executive for the American Red Cross Illinois Region. “There’s no better way to start the summer than by helping the Red Cross maintain a sufficient blood supply.”

All presenting blood donors will receive a Red Cross “We Are All In This Together” facemask and $5 in Moe Bucks from Moe’s Southwest Grill, while supplies last. Donors who donate June 1-30 also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, via email.

All donors are required to wear a face covering or mask.