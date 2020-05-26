Red Cross, Pantagraph team up for blood drive

NORMAL — The American Red Cross and The Pantagraph are teaming up for the 21st annual Friends and Family blood drive.
The drive will be noon to 6 p.m. June 9-10 at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway Ave., Normal.
The annual drive usually collects more than 100 donations.
The Red Cross has been serving the Bloomington community for over 100 years. “We are so grateful for the support of the community and for those who roll up a sleeve June 9-10 to help give the gift of life,” said Lyn Hruska, regional executive for the American Red Cross Illinois Region. “There’s no better way to start the summer than by helping the Red Cross maintain a sufficient blood supply.”
All presenting blood donors will receive a Red Cross “We Are All In This Together” facemask and $5 in Moe Bucks from Moe’s Southwest Grill, while supplies last. Donors who donate June 1-30 also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, via email.
All donors are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Blood donors of all types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a "Power Red" donation, which is a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation.
To donate, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
You can complete pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
