Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

PEKIN — A Pekin laboratory reported Friday that area testing data shows the Delta variant of COVID-19 is quickly mutating in large numbers.

A press release from Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12.

Those cases comprised people from all over Illinois, Reditus said, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus, said in the release that the Delta variant is the most predominant form of COVID-19 that’s spreading throughout the nation. He added they are also seeing a large number of Delta sub-variants, which includes strains that are just starting to be mentioned elsewhere.

Rossi specifically named the AY.12 sub-variant as one that’s not as common in U.S. However, he said, that sub-variant is nearly just as prevalent in the testing population as the original Delta variant.

“These data suggest that the Delta variant is mutating as quickly as it has risen to the predominant strain,” Rossi said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reditus previously reported one case of the Delta variant was discovered in May, followed by two cases in June, 64 on July 16 and 347 on July 29.

Of those 347 Delta cases spotted July 29 by Reditus, 30 were linked to Bloomington-Normal, The Pantagraph reported early this month.

On Friday, The Pantagraph reported that COVID-19 cases in McLean County made their biggest single-day jump since April. The McLean County Health Department announced 101 new cases Friday.

Reditus said a total of 775 Delta variant cases have been detected in its testing population.

“Variants are of concern because they have been shown to be potentially more contagious and may have potential resistance to the vaccines,” the release said. “The Delta variant, first identified in India and confirmed in the United States in April, is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus.”

The laboratory said it shares its sequencing data with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and GISAID, a global initiative that provides access to genomic data of influenza viruses and COVID-19.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.