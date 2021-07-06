 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Relay for Life events planned in McLean County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of McLean County is planning a Selfie Booth Scavenger Hunt and Luminaria Walk-Thru on Saturday.

The free scavenger hunt is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations are 1729 Beech St. in Normal; Villas of Hollybrook, 1815 Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington; and Historic Route 66 Trail in Towanda.

Participants will locate each booth, take a selfie, upload to social media using the hashtag #McLeanRFL21 and have a chance to win a prize.

The Luminaria Walk-Thru is 7-10 p.m. at Towanda Route 66 Pathway, Towanda. Participants may also come out in memory of or in honor of the “Cancer Warriors” in their life.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder how much plastic you consume every day?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder how much plastic you consume every day?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News