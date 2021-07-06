Relay for Life events planned in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of McLean County is planning a Selfie Booth Scavenger Hunt and Luminaria Walk-Thru on Saturday.

The free scavenger hunt is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations are 1729 Beech St. in Normal; Villas of Hollybrook, 1815 Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington; and Historic Route 66 Trail in Towanda.

Participants will locate each booth, take a selfie, upload to social media using the hashtag #McLeanRFL21 and have a chance to win a prize.

The Luminaria Walk-Thru is 7-10 p.m. at Towanda Route 66 Pathway, Towanda. Participants may also come out in memory of or in honor of the “Cancer Warriors” in their life.

