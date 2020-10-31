Reminder to test your smoke alarm batteries

Test smoke alarms

Red Cross recommends pressing the button on your smoke alarm and replacing the batteries if needed. Batteries should be replaced at least once a year.

Red Cross also recommends replacing smoke alarms that are 10 years or older; installing smoke alarms on every level of your home; and practicing a home escape plan with everyone in your household. Make sure everyone can get out in less than two minutes, include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home.