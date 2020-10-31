 Skip to main content
Reminder to test your smoke alarm batteries
Lyn Hruska, CEO of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region, Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer and Bloomington Deputy Fire Chief Eric West discuss the value of smoke alarms after the Red Cross Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign announcement on Aug. 15, 2017, at the Bloomington Fire Department headquarters station.

 PAUL SWIECH, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Test smoke alarms

BLOOMINGTON — When turning back your clocks on Sunday, test your smoke alarms to protect your family from home fires, American Red Cross recommended.

Home fires continue to be the nation's most frequent disaster as about 60,000 home fires occur annually nationwide.

Red Cross recommends pressing the button on your smoke alarm and replacing the batteries if needed. Batteries should be replaced at least once a year.

Red Cross also recommends replacing smoke alarms that are 10 years or older; installing smoke alarms on every level of your home; and practicing a home escape plan with everyone in your household. Make sure everyone can get out in less than two minutes, include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

