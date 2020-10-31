Reminder to test your smoke alarm batteries

Test smoke alarms
BLOOMINGTON — When turning back your clocks on Sunday, test your smoke alarms to protect your family from home fires, American Red Cross recommended.
Home fires continue to be the nation's most frequent disaster as about 60,000 home fires occur annually nationwide.
Red Cross recommends pressing the button on your smoke alarm and replacing the batteries if needed. Batteries should be replaced at least once a year.
Red Cross also recommends replacing smoke alarms that are 10 years or older; installing smoke alarms on every level of your home; and practicing a home escape plan with everyone in your household. Make sure everyone can get out in less than two minutes, include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home.
Red Cross Evening of Stars
So April 29 came and went without the dresses, the tuxes and Trace Adkins. The Red Cross Evening of Stars is one of the most anticipated, and biggest, fundraisers of the year. The Red Cross team is working on options, so stay tuned to The Pantagraph and Pantagraph.com for details. Until then, enjoy these photos from past years.
