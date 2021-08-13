Rise of COVID cases 'very concerning' in McLean County, health officials say

BLOOMINGTON — Back-to-school season, the Delta variant and having had time to "wait and see" are the motivations behind a recent uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said the department used vaccine clinics at the county fair last week to ask 114 attendees what prompted them to get the shot now, months after it was made widely available.

"An overwhelming majority said the Delta variant was frightening them; some of them were taking a wait-and-see look and realized that now it's time to stop waiting — they've seen that it's been effective," Manko said. "We're definitely seeing an increase in school-(related) vaccinations and when parents bring their kids in, they're getting them vaccinated for COVID as well."

McLean County's seven-day average of doses given out per day has gone up slightly from July, sitting now at 393, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The federal Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that organ transplant recipients and other immunocompromised people are eligible for a third shot, a population that totals about 3% of U.S. adults.

IDPH has not yet responded to a request from The Pantagraph as to whether booster shots will be reported among a county's total of administered shots.

So far, 174,667 doses have been given out to date in McLean County. About 50.5% of the overall population is now fully vaccinated, or about 87,336 people.

COVID-19 update

Manko also said a surge in Delta cases both regionally and across the state is "very concerning to us."

"Even though we all know that the Phase 5 guidelines allowed unmasking primarily for those that were vaccinated, that's not what we saw," she said. That said, "we are seeing a return to masking, with a lot of people making that decision for themselves because that's really what might be the safest thing for their health."

MCHD did not have updated information about the number of Delta cases in the area, saying that information is provided intermittently from IDPH.

In the past day, 68 additional cases of COVID were confirmed in the county, bringing August's total so far to 512 cases.

Since last year, there have been 19,383 cases confirmed; MCHD reports 18,824 of those cases as "recovered."

The number of people isolating due to exposure increased by 26 in the past day: MCHD said there are now 308 people in isolation.

Nine county residents are hospitalized as COVID patients. Locally, Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers have 18 such patients in their care, according to MCHD.

No additional deaths were reported Friday.

About 4.8% of the more than 404,200 COVID tests for McLean County residents run in the past year have returned positive for COVID-19. Similarly, the county's seven-day average as of Thursday indicates that about 4.7% of tests run in that time have tested positive for the virus.

