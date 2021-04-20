Rural COVID vaccination rates plunge in southwest IL. Could it lead to another wave?

"It's kind of the same factors that go into a person not getting the flu shot every year," Eifert said. "So we just answer some of the questions, the more common questions or common misconceptions."

Outside of that, Eifert said he shares his personal experiences with the virus and the benefits of the vaccine.

Wagner said Monroe County is trying to encourage vaccinations through several public meetings and the media, but noted that there's no one easy way to convince people. He said at the end of the day, people shouldn't have an excuse to not get vaccinated.

J&J issues could make things worse

But for Eifert and Wagner, the problem is getting harder to solve. Both believe news that distribution of Johnson & Johnson's Jannsen vaccines would be halted in the state may give people who were hesitant to receive a shot further pause.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it would stop the distribution and administration of Johnson & Johnson's Jannsen vaccine out of an "abundance of caution" while the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Federal Food and Drug Administration review the cases of rare severe blood clotting in six people and the death of one who received the vaccine.