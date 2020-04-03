Sarah Bush Lincoln temporarily implementing staffing reduction due to coronavirus pandemic

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System announced on Friday that it has temporarily implemented a staffing reduction as it navigates through the coronavirus pandemic.
SBLHS reported in a press release that it has adjusted staffing levels to meet patient volumes and that this short term reduction in staffing has affected nearly every area of the Health System, which has 2,450 employees.
"In the last week, the reduction was an equivalent of 512 full-time employees. Some employees’ work weeks were reduced by a number of hours, days or weeks depending on their job roles. They all retain benefits and employment status," SBLHS reported.
In addition, the Health System reported that many of its clinics are temporarily adjusting their hours of operation to meet the current patient demand, effective Monday.
The adjusted hours will include the Charleston Family Practice Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed Friday; Effingham Surgery Clinic and Effingham Urology, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday; Sullivan Clinic, closed at noon every day; Arthur Clinic, closed every Wednesday; Arcola Clinic, closed at 3 p.m. every day; Shelbyville Clinic, closed at 3 p.m. every day; and Pediatric Clinic (Prairie Pavilion 1), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Regarding COVID-19 test results, SBLHS reported that it has received 130 negative test results since testing began in mid-March. The health system reported that it received two additional positive test results earlier this week, bringing its total positive test results to six. SBLHS reported that none of those who have tested positive have resided in Coles County and no COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
SBLHS reported that it continues to accept handmade masks that will be distributed to employees in non-patient care areas of the health system and to asymptomatic patients and guests. They can be dropped off in the entry way of Prairie Pavilion 1 on the health center’s campus. They will be laundered and redistributed.
"Recent evidence indicates that a significant number of people, who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, are spreading the virus. Many experts are recommending that everyone should wear masks when out in public. It is expected that the World Health Organization and CDC will also be recommending universal masking in the near future," SBLHS reported.
"Being proactive, all employees, visitors, and patients in the Health Center and in any of our extended campus locations will wear a mask at all times. This will be implemented over the next several days. At our entrances, patients and visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and put on a mask before entering, and then they will have their temperatures taken and travel, health and proximity to COVID-19 questions asked."
SBLHS recently adopted a more restrictive visitor policy. Visitors will not be permitted in the Health Center or clinic locations with few exceptions, including childbirth, end-of-life, for people in critical care and those undergoing surgery.
