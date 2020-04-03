Sarah Bush Lincoln temporarily implementing staffing reduction due to coronavirus pandemic

SBLHS reported that it continues to accept handmade masks that will be distributed to employees in non-patient care areas of the health system and to asymptomatic patients and guests. They can be dropped off in the entry way of Prairie Pavilion 1 on the health center’s campus. They will be laundered and redistributed.

"Recent evidence indicates that a significant number of people, who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, are spreading the virus. Many experts are recommending that everyone should wear masks when out in public. It is expected that the World Health Organization and CDC will also be recommending universal masking in the near future," SBLHS reported.

"Being proactive, all employees, visitors, and patients in the Health Center and in any of our extended campus locations will wear a mask at all times. This will be implemented over the next several days. At our entrances, patients and visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer and put on a mask before entering, and then they will have their temperatures taken and travel, health and proximity to COVID-19 questions asked."

SBLHS recently adopted a more restrictive visitor policy. Visitors will not be permitted in the Health Center or clinic locations with few exceptions, including childbirth, end-of-life, for people in critical care and those undergoing surgery.