Send your nominations for our 'Nurses: The Heart of Health Care' contest

"This past year especially has been an attestation to this dedication to service to their patients. God bless all nurses who give so much for so many."

Supporting the program to recognize nurses was an easy 'yes' for sponsor OSF HealthCare St. Joseph.

"When most have been asked to stay at home, nurses were asked to help in the fight against COVID-19," said Lynn Fulton, president of sponsor OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.

"Last March, we had no idea how much PPE would be available, what treatments would be effective or how long this would last. Despite so many unknowns, nurses rallied.

"Our incredible team of nurses worked extra shifts, stayed late, innovated care and provided comfort when patients couldn’t have their families with them."

Fulton said patients and families over the past year have shared countless stories, heartfelt thank-you notes and even the occasional visit.

"This is a great opportunity to say thank you and express our appreciation," she said.

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce also is supporting the effort as a sponsor.