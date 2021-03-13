Send your nominations for our 'Nurses: The Heart of Health Care' contest

BLOOMINGTON — Know an amazing nurse? You're not alone.
Nearly 100 nominations have been received for Pantagraph Media's “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" contest. We know there are even more incredible health care workers in our community who deserve recognition for their lifesaving dedication and compassion — especially this year. If you know someone who fits the bill, we want to hear from you.
Nominations will be accepted until Thursday at pantagraph.com/contests.
"What we know is that nurses are not only the backbone of the United States' health care system, but also foundational to keeping our communities healthy and safe," said Dean Judy Neubrander of Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing. "This year, and this pandemic, has tested all of us in so many ways — nurses included."
The college, presenting sponsor of the contest, has been educating nurses for over 100 years. "We at MCN are proud to take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible nurse leaders — MCN graduate or not — who work tirelessly every single day to improve health locally, regionally, and beyond," Neubrander said.
A panel of independent judges will select nine nurses from across areas of the health care profession for the honor. The public will pick a people's choice honoree.
All will be honored in a special section publishing on May 9.
The Vein Specialists, title sponsor of the contest, underscored the importance of supporting a program to honor nurses, who play a vital role in the health care system. "The nursing staff are the 'eyes and ears' for our patients, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in the hospitals, clinics and all of the health care facilities," the company said. "They provide the valuable input necessary for our health care team to provide excellent care to each and every patient.”
Illinois has more than 210,000 nurses, according to the most recent state data. More than 2,000 live in McLean County, working at hospitals, clinics, doctors' offices, nursing homes and other facilities.
”We salute those in our community committed to providing medical excellence and honored to participate in a program to say thank you!” said sponsor VisionPoint Eye Center.
Sponsor Reditus Laboratories — the Pekin business that processed more than a million COVID-19 tests in 2020 — noted that nurses provide an integral part of patient care.
“Being the frontline providers of patient care and support for family members and significant others. These dedicated health care providers not only provide direct patient care at all levels in every specialty but do this with great personal sacrifice and dedication," the company said.
"This past year especially has been an attestation to this dedication to service to their patients. God bless all nurses who give so much for so many."
Supporting the program to recognize nurses was an easy 'yes' for sponsor OSF HealthCare St. Joseph.
"When most have been asked to stay at home, nurses were asked to help in the fight against COVID-19," said Lynn Fulton, president of sponsor OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.
"Last March, we had no idea how much PPE would be available, what treatments would be effective or how long this would last. Despite so many unknowns, nurses rallied.
"Our incredible team of nurses worked extra shifts, stayed late, innovated care and provided comfort when patients couldn’t have their families with them."
Fulton said patients and families over the past year have shared countless stories, heartfelt thank-you notes and even the occasional visit.
"This is a great opportunity to say thank you and express our appreciation," she said.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce also is supporting the effort as a sponsor.
"We are incredibly thankful for the tireless efforts our healthcare community has provided our residents and workforce though the pandemic," said the chamber's CEO and president, Charlie Moore, "and especially appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of our nurses for working around the clock to help keep our community safe and healthy!"