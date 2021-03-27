Social distancing challenges prompt expansion of telehealth in Central Illinois hospitals

Nationally, about 14% of Americans had done telemedicine at least once before the pandemic hit, according to a survey of 2,000 adults by the group Doximity.

OSF Healthcare experienced a “greater acceptance of video and technology as a means to communicate with each other throughout the ministry,” OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton said.

“Like many organizations, we used tools like Skype to meet with team members in other areas, but it was not the standard. Today, Microsoft Teams is the standard and the default,” she said. “Will that continue? I think it will, at least to a greater extent than it did prior to COVID. We have found time and money savings in not having to drive to meet; using video allows us to see each other and communicate, but stay within our space.”

When coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were spiking and restrictions on travel imposed, Sarah Bush Lincoln “deployed additional telehealth services” using their “own staff to manage,” spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robyn Reising, HSHS St. Mary’s Chief Nursing Officer in Decatur, has used telehealth as a tool pre-COVID-19, but during 2020, St. Mary’s created an internal telehealth system to keep doctors safe as well as the patients.