Some Central Illinois hospitals among those feds are penalizing for high infection rates

BLOOMINGTON — A handful of Central Illinois hospitals are among those being penalized by the federal government for high rates of patient infections and complications.
Of the 774 hospitals across the country set to lose 1% of Medicare reimbursements from the federal government, the list includes OSF. St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. This year's penalties are based on data from patients from 2017-19 and are not related to COVID-19.
Representatives from OSF Healthcare, Memorial Health System and Iroquois Memorial Hospital declined to provide context or comment on the latest round of penalties.
The financial crunch the hospitals will feel is tied to the federal Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services describes as a "pay-for-performance program."
Since October 2014, the feds have been monitoring hospitals' quality assurance measures, like how many patients experienced infections, bedsores or sepsis — complications that can happen in hospitals and that, in some cases, could be prevented. Each year, the hospitals are ranked, and those that fall within the "worst-performing 25%" see reductions in Medicare payments once the federal agency goes to reimburse a hospital's claim.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, "on any given day, about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-related infection."
"The United States has made significant progress toward our collective goal of eliminating HAIs, and as a result, health care in the US is safer now than it was even 10 years ago," the CDC said. "Although significant progress has been made in preventing some healthcare-associated infection types, there is much more work to be done."
It's a program the hospital industry has been fighting for years.
"There's no rhyme or reason to justify the penalty just because you're in that group," Illinois Health and Hospital Association spokesman Danny Chun said. One year "you're just above it, then boom — you're just below it and you're penalized."
Chun described the program as a byproduct of the 2010-era Affordable Care Act. To get the legislation passed, Chun said "budget-balancing mechanisms" were put in place to help pay for the ACA, with HACRP — although it has been modified to an extent — as one of those measures. While 1% may not seem like a significant amount of money, Chun said the effect that figure has on hospitals varies, depending on their financial straits. As a result, lobbyists, including the American Hospital Association, have been fighting the program for "11 years."
"Even though we think this program is flawed, we don't disagree with the basic premise that hospitals should do everything they can to avoid hospital-acquired infections," he said. Still, "the hospital industry has asked CMS to modify the program. They have made some modifications, but not enough. The fundamental flaws in the program, the 25% threshold, have never been fixed."
Leapfrog, a non-governmental patient advocacy group that performs its own hospital rankings and subsequently "grades" them on their safety, cited OSF St. Joseph as performing "below average" when it came to most infections, although the hospital ranked high in other metrics.
Springfield Memorial Hospital was graded above average when it came to surgical site infections, but below average regarding blood infections and urinary tract infections, among others.
Decatur Memorial Hospital performed above average in three out of five different infection categories, according to the group, but below average in two bacterial infection categories.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital was not listed among Leapfrog's data.
So what happens if these area hospitals significantly improve their metrics next year? It all still depends on what percentile they fall in, Chun said.
"Even if you make substantial progress from one year to the next, it doesn't matter. You could make a 50% increase in your scores, you still get penalized," he said. "We keep trying and we keep asking."