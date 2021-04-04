Some Central Illinois hospitals among those feds are penalizing for high infection rates

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, "on any given day, about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-related infection."

"The United States has made significant progress toward our collective goal of eliminating HAIs, and as a result, health care in the US is safer now than it was even 10 years ago," the CDC said. "Although significant progress has been made in preventing some healthcare-associated infection types, there is much more work to be done."

It's a program the hospital industry has been fighting for years.

"There's no rhyme or reason to justify the penalty just because you're in that group," Illinois Health and Hospital Association spokesman Danny Chun said. One year "you're just above it, then boom — you're just below it and you're penalized."