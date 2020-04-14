Some 'non-clinical' OSF employees face furloughs as health system battles COVID-19

All that means less revenue for health care systems, including OSF.

"It is important for the communities OSF has been called to serve for more than 142 years that we stabilize our financial position and protect our culture so we can continue to serve those communities and our mission partners (employees) and their families in Illinois and Michigan," OSF Chief Financial officer Mike Allen said in a statement.

OSF is reducing the salaries of its top executives by 5 to 10 percent and has moved employees, on a volunteer basis, to other areas of need during the crisis.

Most non-patient-facing employees will be subject to mandatory paid time off or, in some cases, unpaid leaves of absences, during which they can apply for enhanced unemployment benefits enacted by the government, OSF said in a statement. Seniority, years of service and benefits will remain.

Meanwhile, Advocate Aurora Health, which includes BroMenn hospital in Normal and Eureka hospital in Eureka, has avoided furloughs at this time by redeploying team members to other areas.