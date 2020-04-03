Springfield nurse explains what it’s like to treat a COVID-19 patient

Q: The availability of ventilators has been a concern across the country. How is the situation there?

Ventilator supply so far has been OK. That said, everything’s subject to change. The only supplies that we’ve been getting low on, we were low on bleach for about two weeks, and there have been some community donations of Lysol wipes.

Q: What is involved in caring for a patient with coronavirus?

ICU nurses are creatures of habit. Every day we start off with a safety huddle, where we talk about updates on the corona pandemic. We go room by room and say what each person has. That way if you hear the alarm going off, you know that you need to respond to it.

Every two hours we try to turn our patients. Every day we do mouth care. That includes cleaning out their mouths.

Our staffing ratios have stayed the same. We can go up to three patients. Prepandemic, three ICU patients, it’s tough. Now, it’s impossible. You do not feel like the best nurse. There are things that get missed -- mouth care, turns. You just have to focus on triage, on the absolutely life-sustaining stuff, which is unfortunate. It hasn’t happened a lot, but it definitely has happened.

Q: How many people can be in a room?