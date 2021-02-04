State adds 80 new COVID vaccination clinics

BLOOMINGTON — Heading to one of the McLean County Health Department's vaccine clinics? Don't forget to download your "ticket."
That's what health officials are urging future clinic attendees to do, a process that involves checking for an email confirmation of the appointment, opening the email and downloading a ticket that is used for verification purposes. Those attending the clinics can either print out the ticket or show it on their phone screen to clinic staff.
The next vaccination clinic is on Friday at Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St., in Normal. Call 309-888-5450 or visit health.mcleancountyil.gov for more information.
The state on Thursday also added 80 new COVID vaccination locations statewide. Partnerships are in place with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Walgreens.
New data from the county Thursday reported than more than 16,000 people have been vaccinated thus far; the Illinois Department of Public health reports the total is around 16,300, with 1,017 vaccines administered Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Illinois health officials said unused COVID-19 vaccine doses intended for long-term care facility residents to the supply for other prioritized recipients. Those residents were in the first group who could get vaccinated. Others in the first and second waves are health-care workers, people 65 and older, and teachers, grocery-store workers and transit workers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also said about 170 lawmakers will be able to get vaccinated even if they don't fit into the categories. Pritzker said that several COVID-19 cases were diagnosed at sites where the House and Senate last met in Springfield in mid-January.
"We need the state of Illinois and its legislature and its government to function well," he said.
The move has brought a mixed response from General Assembly members.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, in a statement Thursday called it "another example of the poor planning."
"I won’t jump ahead of others with conditions that put them at risk. I will wait my turn and I encourage my colleagues to do the same,” he said.
Statewide, 69 more deaths from COVID-19 were announced Thursday, among 3,328 fresh infections of the coronavirus illness. The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is nearing 20,000, with the total on Thursday reaching 19,444. Overall, there have been 1,137,559 cases.
In McLean County, 35 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the past day, combined with other increases this week, has bumped up the rolling seven-day test positivity rate to 4.9%.