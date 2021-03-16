State health official says Illinois ‘getting close’ to next phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce this week the next phase of reopening amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing positivity rates.
Illinois Department of Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a Senate Health Committee meeting this week said the Pritzker administration is working on a phased approach over the course of the past month. The statement was confirmed by Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s press secretary.
As of Tuesday, IDPH had reported that over 5 million vaccine doses had been administered in Illinois, with just over 1.8 million of those doses being given to residents over age 65.
“It really does involve how much of our most vulnerable population has been vaccinated, and of course that starts with our seniors,” Ezike said.
Ezike said that the state could begin to see a return to regular large-scale events once a “great majority” of the state’s senior population has been vaccinated.
However, Ezike stressed that when they resume, events and gatherings would still be subject to public health and safety guidelines including mask wearing, capacity limits and social distancing.
“We’re not getting rid of masks, we think masks have to continue to be a mainstay,” Ezike said.
Last Friday, IDPH launched a new hotline to assist residents with limited access to technology in finding vaccination appointments. The hotline is staffed by 500 agents seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight. Services are available in both English and Spanish by calling 833-621-1284.
“While vaccine is still limited, our allocations are increasing significantly and we want all Illinoisans to have access as quickly and easily as possible,” Ezike said in a statement regarding the new hotline.
Public health officials announced Tuesday an additional 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 51,240 test results. The state’s seven-day rolling case positivity rate stands at 2.3 percent, and has not moved more than a tenth of a percentage point for the past week.
The University of Illinois said said Tuesday its campuses will be returning to more normal operations in the fall.
The school is planning to return most of its classes and labs in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield to an in-person learning format in the fall, according to a news release. The university said the increasing rate of coronavirus vaccination and its own testing program, covidSHIELD, led to the decision.