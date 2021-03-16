State health official says Illinois ‘getting close’ to next phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce this week the next phase of reopening amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing positivity rates.

Illinois Department of Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a Senate Health Committee meeting this week said the Pritzker administration is working on a phased approach over the course of the past month. The statement was confirmed by Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s press secretary.

As of Tuesday, IDPH had reported that over 5 million vaccine doses had been administered in Illinois, with just over 1.8 million of those doses being given to residents over age 65.

“It really does involve how much of our most vulnerable population has been vaccinated, and of course that starts with our seniors,” Ezike said.

Ezike said that the state could begin to see a return to regular large-scale events once a “great majority” of the state’s senior population has been vaccinated.

However, Ezike stressed that when they resume, events and gatherings would still be subject to public health and safety guidelines including mask wearing, capacity limits and social distancing.