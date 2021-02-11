State reviewing 'false positive' COVID-19 tests in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County has dropped by 30 after a laboratory error that led to "false positive" tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently "reviewing this situation," according to the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings the total number of cases in the county to 14,153 after the false positive tests were factored out of the numbers. More than 227,400 tests have been done so far, which brings the cumulative positivity rate to 6.2%.

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate has dipped to 2.4% as of Wednesday.

Fifteen McLean County residents are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19, while county hospitals report a total of 19 people hospitalized with the virus. More than half of all intensive care unit beds remain filled (65%) with 89% of all beds filled, according to local hospital data.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No additional deaths were reported Thursday.