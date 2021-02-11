State reviewing 'false positive' COVID-19 tests in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County has dropped by 30 after a laboratory error that led to "false positive" tests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently "reviewing this situation," according to the McLean County Health Department.
MCHD reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings the total number of cases in the county to 14,153 after the false positive tests were factored out of the numbers. More than 227,400 tests have been done so far, which brings the cumulative positivity rate to 6.2%.
The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate has dipped to 2.4% as of Wednesday.
Fifteen McLean County residents are reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19, while county hospitals report a total of 19 people hospitalized with the virus. More than half of all intensive care unit beds remain filled (65%) with 89% of all beds filled, according to local hospital data.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday.
Several vaccination clinics run MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are scheduled for next week, alternating between vaccinating those eligible for their first and second dose.
Clinics are:
- Tuesday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for eligible residents due and scheduled for a second dose of vaccine and a limited number of first doses
- Wednesday at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal for McLean County residents currently eligible for a first dose
- Feb. 18 and 19 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for eligible residents due and scheduled for a second dose of vaccine
- Feb. 18 at the Activity and Recreation Center for McLean county residents due and scheduled for a second dose
Around 21,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County — a figure that includes vaccines distributed via MCHD clinics, as well as retail pharmacies like Jewel-Osco, Walgreens and CVS.
