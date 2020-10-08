Tazewell County man has Central Illinois' first human case of West Nile this year

Of the 29 confirmed human cases so far, the median age is 60, although the age range is 29 to 84, IDPH said.

"Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike "It's important for everyone to continue taking precautions, such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants and staying indoors between dusk and dawn."

IDPH further advised people to empty and turn over outdoor items that hold water and repair holes or rips in window screens.

People and animals get West Nile virus from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.

While many mosquitoes don't carry the disease, the best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquito bites.

While mild cases of West Nile can cause a slight fever or headache, severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation, paralysis or death. People at highest risk are young children, adults age 50 and older and people with compromised immune systems.

IDPH asked that people report locations where water is sitting stagnant for more than a week to a local health department or city officials.