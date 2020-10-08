 Skip to main content
Tazewell County man has Central Illinois' first human case of West Nile this year
052915-blm-lif-2bites

A McLean County Health Department environmental health division employee finds a Culex pipiens mosquito in this 2015 photograph. Culex pipiens are the primary carrier of West Nile virus in Illinois.

 McLEAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A Tazewell County man has Central Illinois' first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The man in his 50s is hospitalized, said Sara Sparkman, a Tazewell County Health Department spokeswoman.

The confirmation Thursday came after the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state's first West Nile virus-related death this year. A Chicago resident who become ill in mid-September and tested positive for West Nile died.

Melaney Arnold, of the IDPH, said the agency would not be releasing more information on the person who died.

As of Thursday afternoon, 29 Illinois residents had confirmed cases of the virus. Twenty-six were from Cook County, two from DuPage County and one from Tazewell County, IDPH said.

Last year, IDPH reported 28 human West Nile virus cases and one death.

In McLean County, two birds and a mosquito pool have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks but no human cases have been confirmed.

Of the 29 confirmed human cases so far, the median age is 60, although the age range is 29 to 84, IDPH said.

"Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike "It's important for everyone to continue taking precautions, such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants and staying indoors between dusk and dawn."

IDPH further advised people to empty and turn over outdoor items that hold water and repair holes or rips in window screens.

People and animals get West Nile virus from bites from infected mosquitoes, who become infected by feeding on infected birds. Human cases occur primarily from midsummer to early fall.

While many mosquitoes don't carry the disease, the best way to avoid it is to avoid mosquito bites.

While mild cases of West Nile can cause a slight fever or headache, severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation, paralysis or death. People at highest risk are young children, adults age 50 and older and people with compromised immune systems.

IDPH asked that people report locations where water is sitting stagnant for more than a week to a local health department or city officials.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

