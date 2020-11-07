 Skip to main content
The latest Bloomington-Normal health events
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Temporary, drive-through COVID-19 testing site; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Streator City Park, Streator; sponsored by State of Illinois; 815-433-3366.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Government Center, Bloomington, or virtually with links at mcleancountyil.gov/; 309-888-5450.

Breastfeeding Class; 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 23, OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac; $15; www.osfsaintjames.org.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Sunday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw; and 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Community College Workforce Development Center, Normal; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 12:30-5:30 p.m., Gridley Community Church, Gridley.

Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Deer Creek Fire Protection District, Deer Creek; and 2-6 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.

Nov. 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Hope Christian Church, Downs.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

